Hamas welcomes Colombia decision to sever ties with Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has welcomed a decision by Colombia to sever diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime, and called on other countries to follow suit.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas called Colombia’s decision a victory for the sacrifices of the Palestinian people and their fair cause, Palestine’s Shehab news agency reported.

The movement called on all countries, including South American nations, to completely cut their diplomatic ties with the “fascist Israeli regime” which keeps committing crimes against Palestinians in violation of international law and norms.

On Wednesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that his country will sever diplomatic ties with Israel as of Thursday (May 2) for “having a president who is genocidal.”

He told supporters during May Day rallies in Bogota that countries cannot remain passive in the face of what’s going on in Gaza.

Since the start of the war in early October, the Israeli regime has killed at least 34,596 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. The regime has also defied growing international calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

