Iran calls for joint action by Islamic nations to stop Gaza war

Bagheri Kani spoke with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on the phone on Sunday, with the two discussing relations between Iran and Afghanistan, as well as the situation in war-ravaged Gaza.

The Iranian diplomat called for joint action by Islamic countries, particularly within the framework of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, in order to increase pressure on the Zionist regime to end its crimes against the people of Gaza.

He also touched upon ties between Tehran and Kabul, announcing Iran’s readiness to help its neighbor resolve the challenges it is facing and achieve growth.

The acting foreign minister of the Taliban government congratulated Bagheri Kani on Eid al-Adha. Muttaqi described ties between the two countries as good, expressing hope that mutual cooperation is promoted further.

