Tehran hosts second regional contact group for Afghanistan

The meeting is underway at the venue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Following the event, Iran’s especial envoy in the Afghanistan affairs is to hold a meeting with the reporters to answer the questions on the issues related to the neighboring country.

Rasoul Mousavi, who is the director-general of the Foreign Ministry's West Asia Department, said that Tehran’s meeting will deliver a message of peace, stability and development for Afghanistan and the region in the light of regional cooperation and integration.

Spokesperson of Pakistan'a Foreign Ministry Mumtaz Zahra Balouch has described the regional meeting on Afghanistan hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran as a significant step towards closer cooperation between Afghanistan's neighbors to ensure peace, security, and stability in the country.

7129**9417