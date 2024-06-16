ICC to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant: Zionist media

According to IRNA's Monday morning report citing Al Jazeera, Channel 13 of the Zionist regime said that the potential ICC warrants have caused great concern to Netanyahu as he is making extensive consultations in this regard.

According to this report, senior legal experts in the regime’s foreign ministry are busy negotiating about the action of the Hague court.

In May, Chief ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan requested arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and war minister that angered the Zionist regime and its key backer, the United States.

Khan argued that he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant "bear criminal responsibility" for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

But Netanyahu described the ICC prosecutor's move as "absurd" while the administration of US President Joe Biden called the request for arrest warrants “cruel".

