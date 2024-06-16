Israel's horrific crimes not to break Palestinian will: Iran FM spox

Kanaani wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter, on Sunday ahead of the blessed occasion of Eid Al Adha which falls on June 17 this year.

Eid Al Adha, literally translated as "feast of sacrifice," marks the conclusion of the annual hajj pilgrimage.

The men, women, and youth of Palestine, along with their innocent children, have said the prayer on Eid Al Adha while being hopeful for the Almighty's divine rewards, he said.

The horrific crimes of the Zionists in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will not break the determination of the Palestinians to liberate their occupied land and Quds, he added.

The official stated that the Israeli regime and whatever country supporting it will kneel before the faith, patience and determination of the Palestinian nation.

So far, the Israeli war has killed 37,202 people in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children, and wounded 84,932 others.

