Iran urges Islamic countries to use all available tools to stop Gaza war

Speaking in a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday, Bagheri Kani congratulated the Emirati people and government on Eid al-Adha.

Referring to the Zionist regime's barbaric crimes against the people of Gaza and Palestine, he said that the Islamic countries should use all available means to stop the Zionist genocide in Gaza and help the oppressed people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Al Nahyan congratulated the Iranian people and government on Eid al-Adha.

Referring to the Jordanian meeting on the issue of Palestine, he emphasized sending humanitarian aid and taking effective measures to stop the Zionist regime's attacks.

The UAE is doing its best to stop the war and send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, which is a humanitarian responsibility, he stressed.

9376**9417