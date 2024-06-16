Anti-Israel protestors flood streets of Glasgow

The protestors rallied on Saturday behind the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza to call for immediate cessation of war in the enclave, according to the IRNA report.

The participants in the anti-Israeli rallies had various nationalities with different religions.

Despite tight restrictions from the UK government, the protestors poured into the streets and chanted against the Israeli regime to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

They were waving the flag of Palestine and carrying placards on which sentences were written to urge the end of the invasion of Gaza and freedom of the occupied Palestine.

As IRNA reported, the protestors urged the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to arrest the Zionist regime’s officials and cease dispatch of weapon to the occupied Palestine.

Results of a poll conducted in the UK show that most of the British people are after ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the YouGov institute, 69% of people in the UK believe that the Zionist regime has to end military operation in Gaza and agree to establish truce.

The anti-Israel gatherings were coincidently held in other UK cities, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Manchester and London.

Every Saturday, the Palestinian supporters in different UK cities stage protest against the Zionist regime’s brutalities.

During the past eight months, Israeli regime has committed broad massacre in Gaza. It has closed all border crossings to prevent dispatch of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Based on the latest report of the ministry of health in Gaza, over 37,000 mostly women and children, have been killed and many others have been wounded in the Strip since the start of war in October, 2023.

Despite a resolution approved last week by the United Nations Security Council in support of ceasefire in Gaza, the prime minister of the regime Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuation of war.

1483**9417