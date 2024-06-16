UN rapporteur calls for imposing sanctions on Israeli regime

Michael Fakhri said in an interview with Al Jazeera TV network that the ongoing hunger in Gaza is one of the harshest starvations throughout the entire human history.

Fakhri also stipulated that the Israeli regime announced the imposition of a campaign to starve people in Gaza in October.

The work that needs to be done is that governments must be forced to allow aid agencies to carry out their job, the rapporteur noted, adding that Palestinian children need support from the international community to get rid of their agony and pain.

The remarks came a few hours after a report by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which warned that more than 50,000 children in the Gaza Strip require immediate medical treatment for acute malnutrition.

Fakhri addressed the UN Human Rights Council a few weeks ago, “The international community has done nothing to prevent Israel’s campaign on genocide and starvation. The world’s governments are complicit. It is time to sanction Israel to ensure an immediate ceasefire.”

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has killed at least 37,296 Palestinians in Gaza and injured 85,197 others since October 7, 2023.

