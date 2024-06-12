1mn Gazans face death, starvation by mid-July: UN warns

According to IRNA, United Nations Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths issued the warning on Wednesday on the eve of the summit of Group of Seven (G7) developed country in Italy.

Conflict is fueling hunger in too many corners of the world – from Mali to Myanmar – but nowhere is the choice between inaction and oblivion so clear as in Gaza and Sudan, Griffiths said in a statement. “In Gaza, half of the population – more than one million people – is expected to face death and starvation by the middle of July.”

He said that in both Gaza and Sudan, intense fighting, unacceptable restrictions and meagre funding are preventing aid workers from delivering food, water, seeds, health care and other lifesaving assistance at anywhere near the scale necessary to prevent mass starvation. This must change – we cannot afford to lose even a minute.

"But more than anything, the world must stop feeding the war machines that are starving the civilians of Gaza and Sudan. It is time instead to prioritize the diplomacy that will give people back their futures. And tomorrow, the G7 is at the helm," the statement said.

Griffiths urged G7 countries to use their enormous political influence to help all people in need.

"Famine in the 21st century is a preventable scourge. G7 leaders can and must wield their influence to help stop it. Waiting for an official declaration of famine before acting would be a death sentence for hundreds of thousands of people and a moral outrage," he said.

UN officials, agencies and international aid organization have repeatedly warned about famine and starvation in Gaza due to Israel’s war and restrictions on aid flow into the Palestinian territory.

