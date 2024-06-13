UNSC resolution on Gaza needs urgent implementation: WHO chief

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva pointed out the dire situation in the Gaza Strip.

"I urged all parties to take steps to implement the resolution immediately, and bring a permanent end to the suffering of millions of people," he said.

The WHO chief also welcomed the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference, held in Jordan, to enhance aid flow to the Strip.

Ghebreyesus explained that a significant portion of Gaza now faces "catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions”.

“Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food," he added.

According to UN, more than 8,000 children under the age of five have been identified and treated for acute malnutrition, including 1,600 with severe acute malnutrition in Gaza.

The WHO head stated that the situation in the occupied West Bank is worsening as well, where he said attacks on health care and restrictions on movement are obstructing access to health services.

