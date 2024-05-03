Gaza death toll mounts amid Zionist bombing, shelling

26 people have been martyred and 51 others injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Sama News reported on Friday, citing an update by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A majority of those killed in the onslaught are women and children.

Some 77,867 Gazans have also been injured since the regime launched its war on the coastal territory on October 7, last year, according to the ministry.

The regime has continued its massacre of civilians, including aid workers in defiance of growing international calls to end the attacks and agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli bombardments have turned some 75 percent of Gaza into the rubble, including critical infrastructure such as hospitals and schools.

According to the Gaza health ministry, thousands of people are still under the rubbles while many were left along the roads as rescue workers could not carry the dead bodies due to the Zionist bombing campaign.

9341**4399