Al Mayadeen news channel said that an anti-armor missile blew up a “Tiger” military vehicle of the Zionist regime on Saturday.

According to the news channel, eight Israeli soldiers were killed in the Palestinian resistance operation.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Saturday that it destroyed an Israeli D-9 type bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 rocket in Tel al-Sultan area, west of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

6125**4354