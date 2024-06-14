No child should undergo what Palestinian children go through: UNRWA chief

Lazzarini pointed out in a post on his X account on Thursday that children suffer first and most in conflicts and wars and the war in Gaza is no different.

“Far too many were killed, far too many were injured & far too many will be scarred for life,” he wrote.

“Those who survived are in deep trauma. Their schools have been destroyed & they lost a whole school year, with no education or play. The war robbed the children of Gaza of their childhood.”

He also called for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged territory, warning that without a ceasefire, the children of Gaza will become a lost generation, easy to fall prey to exploitation.

More than 15,000 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Israel waged the brutal war after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

