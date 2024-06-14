Palestinian resistance rocket attacks Zionist settlement of Sadirot

From Shahab Palestinian news agency, Saraya al-Quds resistance group announced that the Zionist settlement of Sadirot in the Gaza Strip was targeted by rocket attacks.

According to this report, the alarm of a missile attack has sounded in the Zionist settlements bordering Gaza.

According to IRNA, after more than seven months have passed since the Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip without any results and achievements, this regime is sinking more and more into its internal and external crises.

During this period, the Zionist regime has not achieved anything other than crime, massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, bombing of relief organizations and famine in this region.

The Israeli regime has lost this war regardless of any gains in the future, and even after seven months, it has not been able to force the resistance groups to surrender in a small area that has been under siege for years, and the support of the world public opinion for committing obvious crimes in Gaza.

