Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 15

** IRAN DAILY

-- Japan welcomes Iran’s participation at Expo 2025

Japanese Ambassador to Iran Tamaki Tsukada said on Thursday that the Expo 2025 which will be held in the port city of Osaka, Japan, is an opportunity for Iranian-made products to be showcased as the event could help the promotion of Tehran-Tokyo ties.

In a meeting with business persons of the western Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, the envoy was briefed on the potential of the province in various sectors and the local merchants voiced their demands

-- Tehran, Baku hold first joint military drill

Iran and Azerbaijan on Thursday held their first joint military drill in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan as the two neighboring countries eye further promotion of bilateral relations in a wide range of spheres.

The one-day military exercise was aimed at countering terrorism and ensuring the lasting security of the Aras River, which straddles the two countries’ common border and is subject to possible attacks by terrorist groups.

-- Iranian projects win big at RIBA International Awards

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) announced 22 winners in its International Awards for Excellence, including two projects from Iran.

The Jadgal Elementary School by DAAZ Office in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan and the Jahad Metro Plaza by KA Architecture Studio in Tehran were awarded for their innovative designs and community impact, wrote the British magazine Architecture Today.

Each winning project, all striving for innovation and better built environment, is now in the running for the fourth RIBA International Prize, to be announced in November. Launched in 2015, the bi-annual awards program celebrates projects that demonstrate visionary thinking, originality, and excellence of execution.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- University of Tehran Marks 550 Years of Iran-Poland Ties

A conference has been held here to commemorate 550 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Poland, highlighting the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The event was hosted by University of Tehran where Maciej Fałkowski, Poland’s ambassador to Iran, emphasized the unique partnership between Iran and Poland throughout history. He said the relationship dates back to 1474, when Venetian merchant Ambrogio Contarini delivered a letter from Shah Uzun Hasan to Polish King Casimir IV Jagiellon.

-- Iranians’ Love of Poetry and Guidance From Hafez

When Iranians worry about life’s big questions, many seek answers in the works and wisdoms of Persia’s most revered poet, Hafez -- sometimes with the help of a parakeet.

Retired housewife Mitra, 61, had questions about whether her son married the right woman, so she went to the tomb of Iran’s beloved 14th-century bard in the southern city of Shiraz.

-- Hussain Rasouli Seizes Gold at Asian Throwing Games

TEHRAN – Iranian athlete Hussain Rasouli won a gold medal in the 2024 Asian Throwing Championships on Friday. The Iranian thrower came first with a throw of 59.05 meters.

Qatari athlete finished in the second place with 58.96 meters and the bronze medal went to Chinese athlete, who threw 58.65 meters.

The annual tournament features all the best continental athletes in Asia such as Iran’s Rasouli (discus throw), Chinese Tian Zizhong (shot put), Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov (shot put), Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Chao Tsun and Huang Shih Feng (javelin throw) and Japanese Maki Saito and Nanaka Kori (discus throw).

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Gorgan fail to advance to BCL Asia 2024 Final

Shabab Al Ahli come from behind to upset Shahrdari Gorgan and win 73-71, booking a spot at the BCL Asia 2024 Final at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum on Friday. Sina Vahedi started the game on a tear, scoring 11 of Gorgan's first 14 points, and finished the game with 24 points. However, it was unfortunate that he could not get the last two points in regulation that would have kept his team's hopes alive.

Arsalan Kazemi had 5 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists in an impressive all-around game before fouling out down the final stretch.

-- Commercial attachés urged to help Iran’s foreign trade

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh has underlined the need for Iranian commercial attachés to make further efforts to boost the country’s foreign trade.

Hassanzadeh made the remarks during a visit to Iran’s embassy in Paris as he is in the French capital to attend the annual summit of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). He believed that the commercial attachés could play a key role in introducing the target markets to Iranian economic operators.

-- From Sanandaj to Uraman: highlights of a road trip through kordestan

Visiting Kordestan is a wonderful opportunity to experience a unique culture and meet people who proudly preserve their rich heritage.

The mountainous province may be best experienced on a road trip, allowing you to fully appreciate its varied attractions and beautiful landscapes. It's highly recommended to have a local guide, who can provide valuable insights into Kurdish culture and ensure a richer experience.

Situated in northwest Iran, Kordestan is known for its vibrant culture and strong sense of identity. Kordestan boasts high, cold mountains and historical terraced villages that provide a diverse array of landscapes to explore.

The capital city of Sanandaj is situated 458 km from Tehran and serves as a key tourist destination with numerous attractions. Marivan, another highlight of the province, lies on the border with Iraq and offers its own unique appeal.

