Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 12

-- Iran imports over 12,000 passenger cars: IRICA

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said more than 12,000 brand-new passenger cars had been imported into the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20 to June 10, 2024).

Providing the latest report on the status of import of passenger cars into the country, Mohammad Rezvanifar said a total of 12,704 passenger cars had thus far been imported into the country’s customs this year.

-- Iranian girls win historic CAVA volleyball gold

The Iranian girls won a historic gold at the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championships – featuring Central Asian countries – in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Iran defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 (25-12, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16) to claim a first women’s medal across different age classes in the sport for the country.

This was a second victory over Kazakhstan in the tournament for Fatemeh Shaban Khamseh’s girls following a straight-set triumph in pool phase. In the boys’ event, the Iranian team, preparing for August’s world under-17 event in Sofia, settled for a runner-up finish after a 3-1 loss to Pakistan.

-- Iranian Labib wins Asian road cycling bronze

Ali Labib won a first medal for medal in the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, taking the bronze in the individual road race event.

Representing the country in the men’s under-23 class, Labib crossed the finish line in 2:55:27 hours to collect 70 points in the final standing. Jasim al-Ali clocked 2:55:27 to beat fellow-Emirati cyclist Mohammad Almutaiwei to the gold by a 40-point margin.

-- ‘Homa’ Wins Accolade Award in U.S.

‘Homa’, a documentary directed by Iranian filmmaker Gelareh Abbasi, has been awarded at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the United States. It narrates the story of Homa Homavandi, a woman who works in a rehabilitation center where the problems and limitations she faces do not prevent her from carrying out her job.

Abbasi’s film had received an honorable mention from the Fusagasuga International Film Festival (FICFUSA) before.

Each year, the Accolade grants annual Humanitarian Awards to filmmakers nominated by judges for their dedicated services to social justice, humanitarian causes or environmental issues.

-- ‘The Mother’ by French Playwright Staged in Isfahan

‘The Mother’ by French playwright Florian Zeller has been staged in Isfahan since May. Yaser Paymani has directed the 80-minute play that is performed at the Farshchian Cultural and Art Complex in Isfahan. It will remain on stage until June 27

Mojgan Navaei, Mehdi Taghipur, Reza Muhammadian, and Mona Abushahab are the four members of the cast.

-- IRGC Navy to Receive New Equipment by Yearend

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Alireza Tangsiri says that the IRGC Navy would receive new equipment by yearend.

The IRGC Navy will be equipped with new equipment several times by the end of current Iranian year, Tangsiri said. Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

-- Iran, Uzbekistan share spoils in 2026 World Cup qualifier

Iran topped Group E after ending their Preliminary Joint Qualification – Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 campaign with a goalless draw against Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The match at Azadi Stadium saw a closely fought contest as they repeated their stalemate from the reverse fixture in Tashkent which finished 2-2, with Iran finishing as group winners thanks to a superior goal difference.

Also, Turkmenistan and Hong Kong shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

-- Iran-UK quarterly trade stands at £18m

The economic exchanges between Iran and the United Kingdom (UK) decreased by 18 percent in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year to stand at 18 million pounds, IRNA reported.

Based on a report published by the British Ministerial Department of Business and Trade, the trade between Iran and the UK amounted to 22 million pounds in the previous year’s same three months.

-- Exhibition on innovation for prosperity kicks off

The second national exhibition on innovation for prosperity commenced in Tehran today and will wrap up on Friday.

A total of 346 companies including 281 knowledge-based, creative, and technological companies, 20 NGOs, and 45 executive bodies are attending the event.

