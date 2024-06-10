Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 10

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-Turkmenistan trade expected to rise by 50%: Chamber head

The annual trade between Iran and Turkmenistan is expected to increase 30 to 50 percent by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025), said Ramezan Bahrami, the head of the Iran-Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce.

Talking to Iran Daily, Bahrami stressed that with a focus on boosting trade, the Embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Iran will work to improve bilateral relations.

-- Iran, Russia discuss implementation of Rasht-Astara railway

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali discussed the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) with Oleg Belozyorov, the president of Russian Railways.

Referring to the signing of the agreement for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, Jalali also considered the implementation of this project important and in line with the interests of Iran, Russia, and the countries of the region.

-- Iran’s GDP doubled in three years: IMF

The figures of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate that Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) more than doubled during late President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.

The statistics released by the international monetary body show that Iran’s GDP based on the current prices more than doubled between 2020 and 2023.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

‘Sympathy and State in Romantic Era’ Published in Persian

‘Sympathy and the State in the Romantic Era: Systems, State Finance, and the Shadows of Futurity’ (2007) by American expert Robert Mitchell has been published in Persian.

The book has been translated into Persian by Muhammad-Ali Narghi and Tehran-based Donya-ye Eghtedsad Press has released it in 354 pages.

-- 1st Phase of Chabahar Space Center Sees 60% Physical Progress

Head of the Iran Space Agency (ISA) Hassan Salarieh said on Sunday thta the first phase of the Chabahar National Space Center is under construction with about 60% physical progress.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to honor the efforts of late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in boosting Iran’s space industry, Hassan Salarieh said the first launch from this center is planned for later in the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025). He noted that the space industry of the country witnessed 12 satellite launches over the past three years which is unprecedented in the history of the country.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Shahrdari start BCL Asia campaign on high note

Shahrdari Gorgan began their BCL Asia campaign in Group B with noteworthy win at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Sports Hall. Iran champions Gorgan followed up the stellar performance by handling Korea Basketball League (KBL) champions KCC Egis a 102-79 loss.

It was virtually a wire-to-wire win for Gorgan, even though KCC put an effort to keep the deficit within striking distance. Gorgan built their lead with a 14-2 run in the second quarter and continued to build on to the cushion.

-- Iran’s True Promise artistic event to welcome resistance artists worldwide

The True Promise artistic event, set to take place in Tehran in September, will bring together resistance artists from around the world to showcase their talents and creativity in a unique celebration of art and culture, the organizers have announced.

Although this is the first edition of this event, it is planned to be held internationally and will involve more countries from the resistance zone, Abolfazl Hamrah, the secretary of the festival announced during a press conference held in Tehran on Sunday. However, artists from other countries can also submit their work he said.

-- Iran produces diesel, black carbon from wastewater for 1st time

The head of the Tehran Sewage Company announced the production of diesel and black carbon from de-watered sludge in the process of wastewater treatment plants in the Iranian capital.

It is hoped that the production of diesel and black carbon will be operationalized in the current year (started March 20, 2024), Abbasali Mesrzadeh stated. As black carbon is used as the raw material in industries, especially in the tire manufacturing industry, he noted that its production in the process of wastewater treatment can both create added value and prevent environmental pollution.

