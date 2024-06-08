Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 8

** IRAN DAILY

-- Major projects opened in SE Iran

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber inaugurated on Thursday major projects in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan via videoconference.

Water projects valued at about $100 million, including the West Asia’s largest desalination plant (with a total daily capacity of 100,000 cubic meters), and a total of 73 wells along with a 110-kilometer water transmission pipeline were among the projects which came into operation in the presence of Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

-- BRICS members urged to strengthen transport connectivity

India, Russia, Iran and other BRICS member countries need to collaborate in order to strengthen logistics and transport connectivity to reduce cost and time consumed in cross-border trade, said Vijay Kalantri, Chairman of Russia-India Trade House Mumbai (RITHM).

“India, Iran and Russia may collaborate to strengthen multi-modal transport connectivity along the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), deccanherald.com wrote.

This corridor passes through Iran and Central Asia and it is 30% cheaper and 40% shorter than the Suez Canal route. Particularly, we need to expedite construction of the 164-km railway line between Rasht and Astara via Anzali.

-- Fruits export to India doubled in Q1

Iran’s export of fresh fruits to India doubled in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

From January to March, Iran’s import of rice from India registered a 20-percent decline compared to the same period last year while Iran’s export of fresh fruits to the South Asian country increased twofold.

The ministry put the total value of the trade exchanges between Iran and India in the first three months of 2024 at $520 million, showing a two-percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Intelligence Forces Identify, Capture Mossad Spy

Iranian intelligence forces have identified and arrested an individual in the country’s northwestern province of Ardabil on charges of espionage for the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency.

The fugitive, whose identity was not immediately available, was wanted by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry. He was captured upon an order from the Prosecutor’s Office of Ardabil Province.

-- China’s Exports Jump More Than Expected in May, Up by 7.6%

China’s exports in May grew faster than expected, while imports missed forecasts, customs data showed Friday. Exports rose by 7.6% in May from a year a go in U.S. dollar terms, beating expectations for 6% growth, according to a Reuters poll.

Imports, however, rose by 1.8% during that time, missing the Reuters’ forecast for 4.2% growth. In April, China’s exports rose by 1.5% year-on-year, while imports climbed by 8.4%. For the first five months of the year, U.S. dollar-denominated exports rose by 2.7% from a year ago, while imports were up by 2.9%.

-- Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Iran to Expand Trade, Economic Ties

The governor general of Iran’s West Azarbaijan province Muhammad Sadeq Motamedian said that trade and economic relations will be expanded between the province and Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Speaking in a meeting between the governor generals of Iran’s border provinces and the Iraqi Kurdistan region in Irbil, Motamedian emphasized the serious resolve of Iran to develop relations with the Iraqi Kurdistan region, adding that the relations between the two sides are ‘inseparable’.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran's National Orchestra to perform with vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad

The first concert of Iran’s National Orchestra in the current Iranian year (started in March) will be held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, featuring renowned vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad.

Under the baton of Homayoun Rahimian, the National Orchestra will perform a repertoire of popular Iranian pieces on June 8 and 9, ISNA reported. Maziar Zahireddini will accompany the orchestra as the concertmaster, the report added.

-- Iran-U.S. trade rises 72% in 4 months

The official data of the United States show that the country’s trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran has increased by 72 percent in the first four months of this year.

According to IRNA, the U.S. Bureau of Statistics announced in its latest report that the trade exchange with Iran reached $30.6 million in the first four months of 2024, registering an increase of 72 percent compared to the same period last year.

-- Iranian Universities move up in QS WUR 2025

The 21st edition of the QS World University Rankings (2025) has placed nine Iranian universities among the world’s top institutes, compared with seven universities in 2024. This year's ranking features over 1,500 institutions across 105 higher education systems.

Sharif University of Technology (with a rank of 342), University of Tehran (368), Amirkabir University of Technology (403), Iran University of Science and Technology (436), and Isfahan University of Technology (489) are ranked first to fifth, respectively.

