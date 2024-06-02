Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Israel falls back on genocide to survive

Iran’s capital hosted an international conference dubbed “Gaza; the Oppressed but Resilient”, to discuss nearly eight months of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. Many political and international figures participated in the Saturday’s conference in Tehran. Addressing the event, Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani described Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in October as a turning point in the history of Palestine and the “illegitimate regime of Israel”.

- Iran reserves right to respond to EU sanctions

Iran strongly condemned new EU sanctions against some of the country’s officials and entities, stressing that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to respond. The EU on Friday levied fresh sanctions on a number of Iranian individuals and entities, accusing them of transferring drones and missiles to Russia and undermining peace and security West Asia. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday shot back, slamming the European Union’s double standards in dealing with Israel’s months-long crimes in the Gaza Strip.

- ‘Weapon of war’: Israeli-imposed famine chipping away at Palestinian lives

With Israel’s incessant airstrikes on the Gaza Strip showing no sign of abating after a dismal eight months, the occupying regime’s crippling siege on the besieged territory is taking a heavy toll on Palestinians by pushing the enclave to the brink of a full-blown famine. The imposition of a tightened blockade on the ingress of basic essentials into the Gaza Strip, destruction of food infrastructure, such as bakeries, mills, and food stores as well as a widespread scarcity of medicines, pharmaceuticals and life-saving supplies has led to the starvation of more than half a million people and a broader humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged area.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Election fever on a gradual rise

As the deadline for candidacy registration in Iran’s upcoming presidential election approaches, the nation is witnessing a notable surge in political activity. The political landscape is alive with energy as candidates from diverse backgrounds rush to formalize their bids, setting the stage for what could be a transformative election. This enthusiasm marks a significant turning point in Iranian politics, especially following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

- Tehran hosts international summit on Gaza

The International Summit on Gaza, titled “The Oppressed but Resilient,” commenced in Tehran on Saturday, drawing prominent political figures as it coincides with the 35th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise. The event saw the attendance of Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, among other dignitaries.

- Iran condemns new European sanctions, says it reserves right to respond

In a strong rebuke, Iran has condemned the European Union's imposition of fresh sanctions against Iranian officials and entities, emphasizing the Islamic Republic's right to retaliate. On Friday, the EU imposed sanctions on multiple Iranian individuals and entities, accusing them of facilitating the transfer of drones and missiles for use in the Ukraine conflict by Russia. Tehran has consistently denied any involvement in the Ukraine war and has called on Western powers and Kyiv to provide concrete evidence to support their claims.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Next Israeli genocide target: Beit Hanun

Zionist forces on Saturday pounded Rafah in southern Gaza with tanks and artillery just after U.S. President Joe Biden said the Israeli regime was offering a new roadmap towards a full ceasefire. Extremist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted after Biden’s announcement that Israel would still pursue the war until it reached all its aims.

- Hezbollah downs Hermes 900, pounds Israeli base

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon and fired rockets at a Zionist military base on Saturday, hours after Israeli drone strikes martyred at least one person and wounded several others. Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters struck the Hermes 900 Kochav drone, saying such aircraft have been targeting resistance fighters and civilian homes. The exchange of fire along the Lebanon border has been intensifying over the past weeks with Israel’s military push on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

- Anti-Israel protests continue across world

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters amassed in front of the US Embassy in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday to condemn the Zionist regime’s ongoing violation of international law amid heavy bombardment of the Rafah refugee camp. The protest, titled “A Billion Curses for Zionist Israel,” was organized to show solidarity and support for Palestinians, particularly following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on May 26 that killed at least 45 Palestinians, including many women and children, the local daily Jakarta Globe reported. The hashtag #alleyesonrafah has been shared over 47 million times on social media, attracting global attention.

