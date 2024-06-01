Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 1

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iranian Health Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Cuba, Armenia, Zimbabwe

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi, attending the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, engaged in discussions with health ministers from Cuba, Armenia, and Zimbabwe to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of health, medicine, and medical equipment. Einollahi met with Cuban Health Minister José Angel Portal Miranda.

-- Iran’s ‘Cold Sigh’ wins top award at Cheboksary Int’l Film Festival

The Iranian feature film 'Cold Sigh,' written and directed by Nahid Azizi Sedigh and produced by Reza Mohaghegh, won the Grand Prix for Best Film at the XVII Cheboksary International Film Festival. The festival was held from May 23 to 29 in the Chuvash Republic, Russian Federation.

‘Cold Sigh’ received the award in its third international appearance. This marks the film’s second award from Russian festivals. The closing ceremony of the 17th Cheboksary International Film Festival, held in the port city along the Volga River, took place on Wednesday, May 29.

-- Iranian painter to attend Russian event

Iranian painter Ayda Razaghzadeh has been invited to the BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum in Russia, from June 2 to 4. Her collection includes five oil paintings that convey a shared concept of cooperation and energy transfer, ILNA wrote.

The BRICS event aims to provide a friendly environment for representatives from national sectors, business circles, social and government entities, and artists from BRICS member countries. The event will discuss new opportunities and challenges in advancing women’s entrepreneurship. It offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about BRICS and women entrepreneurs in member countries, and to establish valuable business and friendly connections.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leader Writes to U.S. Students to Indicate Solidarity

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has addressed a letter to pro-Palestinian students across the United States, hailing their struggle and considering them to be part of the global resistance movement.

“This is our message of empathy and solidarity with you. You are standing on the right side of history -- whose pages are being turned,” the letter issued on Thursday said.

-- Iranian Company Produces Combined Oral Drug for Diabetes

Experts at an Iranian pharmaceutical company have produced an oral combined drug that help keep blood glucose levels at goal in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a common condition that causes the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high. It is mainly the result of two problems: cells in muscle, fat and the liver become resistant to insulin. As a result, the cells don’t take in enough sugar. The pancreas can’t make enough insulin to keep blood sugar levels within a healthy range.

-- Russia State Duma Ratifies Launch of FTA Between EAEU, Iran

Russia’s State Duma ratified the implementation of a free trade agreement (FTA) between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran.

The FTA was signed between EAEU member states and Iran in St. Petersburg on December 25, 2023. It was then submitted by the Russian government to the State Duma for final approval.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- PGPL set to experience a historic day

The final Matchweek of the Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGLP) is set to be a thrilling one, as the title race will be decided on the very last day of the season. Persepolis, the defending champions, are one point clear of Esteghlal at the top of the table and are looking to claim their seventh title in eight years.

In Week 28, the title race took a dramatic turn as Esteghlal drew with Nassaji and Persepolis came from three goals behind to beat Esteghlal Khuzestan 4-3. This saw Persepolis move into top spot, one point ahead of Esteghlal. In Week 29, both teams won their matches, setting up a winner-takes-all clash on the final day.

-- Iran's “In the Shadow of the Cypress” wins Oscar-qualifying prize at Animayo festival

Iranian short animation “In the Shadow of the Cypress”, co-directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, has won an Academy Awards-qualifying prize at the 19th edition of Animayo Gran Canaria, International Festival of Animation, Visual Effects and Videogames.

The film received the festival’s Grand Jury Prize on Wednesday, which makes it eligible for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

-- Teymareh petroglyphs edge closer to World Heritage Recognition

Teymareh prehistoric petroglyphs are on track for World Heritage status, which will enhance preservation and tourism, a step that will enhance their preservation and local tourism.

Speaking to journalists and media representatives, on Thursday, Ali Mashhadi highlighted the significance of the Teymareh petroglyphs, which are believed to be around 40,000 years old.

