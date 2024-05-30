Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 30

** IRAN DAILY

-- Oil minister: 23 key projects worth $4.6b set for inauguration

The Iranian oil minister said that 23 major projects valued at $4.6 billion in upstream, downstream, and stalled sectors are prepared for operation.

Javad Owji told reporters on Wednesday that among the projects are the collection of flare gases, increasing petrochemical capacities, building oil product transfer lines, and enforcing clean air laws.

-- Iran’s exports to Iraq reach $12b

Iran’s exports to Iraq have reached around 12 billion dollars, as stated by an official from the country’s Planning and Budget Organization.

Currently, out of 3,500 types of Iranian export goods worldwide, over 2,200 types of goods are being exported to Iraq, said the head of the land-use planning and regional development of the organization.

-- Iran’s export of agricultural products rises in 2024: IRICA

The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed a 24 percent and a 28 percent growth in weight and value of the exports of agricultural products from the country in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2024).

More than 1 million tons of agricultural products, valued at $684 million, were exported from the country in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year, Mohammad Rezvanifar noted, Tasnim news agency reported. More than one million tons of agricultural products, valued at $536 million, had been exported from the country in the first two months of the previous year (March 21 to May 20, 2023), the IRICA chief added.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Artists Join ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ Campaign

Iranians have joined the “All Eyes on Rafah” international campaign on the Instagram social media platform that has gotten more than 40 million shares by the time of our printing and is expanding by the hour.

The worldwide campaign was launched Tuesday amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gazan city of Rafah. Iranian artists, political activists and ordinary people have joined it regardless of their political affiliations. Some of the famous Iranian actors and filmmakers participating in the campaign include Kamal Tabrizi, Parviz Parastui, Payman Maadi, Tannaz Tabatabaei and Amir Jafari.

-- Iranian Researchers Produce Molybdenum-99 Radioisotope

Iranian researchers have acquired the know-how to produce the molybdenum-99 radioisotope as a kind of radiopharmaceutical from the fission of uranium-235 on an industrial scale.

“Molybdenum is used to detect some diseases. Every week, hospitals and nuclear medicine diagnostic centers across the country need radiopharmaceuticals based on the use of technetium-m99, and more than one million patients benefit from technetium-m99 every year,” Ali Bahrami Samani, the project manager of the molybdenum macro plan, said.

-- Agrofood Exports Increase 28%

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the country exported 1,562,000 tons of agricultural products worth $684 million since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) to May 20, an increase of 28 percent in value year on year.

Agricultural exports also rose by 24 percent in terms of weight, the IRICA announced.

Iran exported some 1,260,000 metric tons (mt) of agricultural products worth $536 million in the same period last year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Interior minister elucidates on snap presidential election amidst national mourning

The Iranian Interior Minister has outlined the procedural and preparatory steps for the upcoming snap presidential election, emphasizing the role of the Constitutional Council in vetting candidates and the two-week period allocated for campaign advertisements.

Speaking on the sidelines of the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ahmad Vahidi acknowledged the nation's mourning following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials. Despite the national grief, he stressed that the officials must fulfill their duties to ensure the smooth execution of the snap election.

-- Expert believes Iran volleyball needs drastic change to turn things around

Iranian men's national volleyball team concluded the first week of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with a disappointing performance, finishing at the bottom of the table with just one point from four matches. Four defeats against Serbia, Italy, Cuba, and Argentina have raised concerns about the team's chances of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Team Melli, led by Brazilian coach Mauricio Motta Paes, had entered the competition with low chance but still had hopes of securing an Olympic berth. However, their poor showing has dashed those hopes and set off alarm bells among Iranian volleyball fans and experts.

-- South Pars to reduce gas flaring by 1.2 bcm annually

Managing Director of the South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) Ahmad Bahoush says a project is underway at the complex which upon its completion, the volume of gases being burnt by gas stacks will be reduced by 1.2 thousand million cubic meters annually.

Bahoush added that the project will be completed in August 2024, noting the complex has been able to achieve considerable success in view of halting gas flares last year.

By completion of the project, the daily volume of gases being burnt will fall to 5.3 million cubic meters per day from 8.7 million cubic meters per day two years ago, he said, noting “right now, gas stacks are burning 7.4 million cubic meters of associated gases per day.”

