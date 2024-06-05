Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 5

** IRAN DAILY

- OPEC+ deal sole way for global energy security: Oil Minister

The Iranian oil minister emphasized that the production-cuts agreement by OPEC+ members and cooperation among major oil producers is crucial for ensuring global energy security in the short and long term. OPEC+ on Sunday decided to extend most of its significant oil output cuts until 2025 to stabilize the market amidst weak demand growth, high interest rates, and increasing US production competition, Reuters reported.

- Threats to fauna at Mouteh Wildlife Refuge in Isfahan Province

Mouteh Wildlife Refuge in Isfahan Province is known to everyone as the habitat of the Iranian gazelle; a valuable habitat in the north of Isfahan Province with mountains, hills, and vast plains that is considered an important refuge for various wildlife species. What has multiplied the importance of this region in the country and even in the Middle East is that Mouteh is one of the best habitats for Iranian gazelles, which harbors the largest number of this valuable species.

- Leader: Palestine first issue of Muslim world

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Palestine is the first and foremost issue of the Muslim world.

The Leader made the remarks in an address to a crowd of people gathering at the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in southern Tehran on Monday to mark the 35th anniversary of his passing, Press TV reported. Ayatollah Khamenei said Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel was carried out at the right time and put the Israeli regime on a path that will lead to its destruction and elimination.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Meet the 15 possible contenders for the snap presidential elections in Iran

Iran’s Guardian Council has been given five days to vet the candidates running for presidency after candidate registration for snap elections came to an end on Monday. Over 80 people have been nominated including one former president, one former Parliament speaker, 38 former and current lawmakers, 13 ex-ministers, and three current ministers. At least four women are among the registered candidates. The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19. In this report, we will take a look at the most prominent figures who have signed up to contest the June 28 presidential elections.

- Al-Aqsa Storm aborted ‘US-Israel sinister plot in West Asia’

In a live televised speech on June 3, 2024, marking the 35th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, elaborated on the importance and prominence of the Palestinian issue in the late Imam Khomeini’s views and approaches. During the ceremony, held in the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized, “From the very first day of the Islamic Movement, Imam [Khomeini] highlighted the Palestinian issue and, with foresight and scrutiny, he predicted the path ahead for the Palestinian nation. This very important insight of the Imam is gradually being realized.”

- Iran’s acting FM meets Assad, says resistance is vital to prevent tensions

The acting Foreign Minister of Iran has delved into talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, emphasizing resistance as the fundamental way to successfully prevent regional tensions. Bagheri Kani, who was in Syria at the second leg of his regional tour after visiting Lebanon, met with President Assad on Tuesday. The high-level talks delved into various aspects, including the strengthening of ties between Syria and Iran, ongoing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as relevant regional and international issues.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘No escape for Zionist regime’

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm as a decisive blow that the Palestinian resistance forces dealt to the Israeli regime, saying the Zionists won’t survive the consequences of such impact. On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a live televised speech at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran on Monday.

- Interim FM Bagheri visits Lebanon, Syria for key talks

Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday and discussed the occupying regime of Israel’s war on Gaza with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad. Bagheri Kani travelled to Syria after meetings in Beirut on Monday, his first trip abroad since becoming Iran’s acting top diplomat following the passing of his predecessor and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

- Khordad 15 uprising continues to yield the promised fruits

Yesterday, on the 15th of the Iranian month of Khordad, we marked the 61st anniversary of the memorable movement launched in 1963 by Imam Khomeini (RA) to shake to its flimsy foundations the British-installed and US-backed Pahlavi regime for its crimes against humanity (including Islam and the Iranian nation), as precursor to the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that transformed Iran into the self-reliant paramount power of the region that it is today with worldwide positive influence.

