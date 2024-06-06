Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 6

** IRAN DAILY

-- US House passes bill to sanction ICC over Israel

The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its prosecutor’s decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials related to the war in Gaza.

The vote was 247 to 155, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure. There were no Republican “nay” votes, although two voted “present.”

The measure is not expected to become law, but reflects continuing support for Israel in Congress amid international criticism over the regime’s campaign in the Gaza Strip.



-- Turkey repatriates 55 historical artifacts to Iran

Turkey repatriated 55 historical artifacts identified as belonging to Iran, Anadolu Agency reported.

The artifacts were taken to Erzurum province and sent to Iran with a ceremony at the Erzurum Archaeology Museum, as part of the work on the return of illegally smuggled artifacts to Turkey.

Director-General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, Birol Incecikoz, said Turkey has been carrying out comprehensive work on artefact smuggling.

-- Show gets kudos, extended for six months in China: Minister

Iran has extended the display of its ancient artifacts in China for six months, according to the country’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Ezzatollah Zarghami.

The exhibition, titled “The Glory of Ancient Persia,” was on display at the Palace Museum in Beijing since January and was held from January 12 to April 11.

Zarghami said the extension was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, and the exhibition will now move to Shanghai, where it will open on June 12.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

France Must Release Pro-Palestine Iranian National

An Iranian judicial official has called on France to release an Iranian national who was detained by the French police for supporting the Palestinians.

Kazem Gharib Abadi, Vice-President of the Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary General of the I.R of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights said in a post on his X account that “Detaining an Iranian citizen by the French police on charges of defending the oppressed Palestinian people is yet another disgraceful action by France whn it comes to human rights.”

Pakistan Par’l Speaker: Bright Future Awaits Iranian Nation

The speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has lamented the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash, affirming that a bright future awaits the Iranian nation nonetheless.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made the comments on Wednesday while visiting the Iranian embassy in Islamabad and signing the martyrs’ book of condolence.

“I have come here on behalf of all the people of Pakistan and I offer my condolences to the Iranian nation and government for the painful tragedy of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, my dear brother Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials involved in the helicopter accident,” he told IRNA’s correspondent.

-- Ministry: Non-Oil Exports to Africa Tops $1.2bn in 2 Years

Iran exported $1.2 billion worth of non-oil products to the African countries during the first two years of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s term, an official said.

The spokesman for the trade promotion commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade said the value of Iran’s non-oil exports to the African states during two years after the coming into power of President Raisi in August 2021 reached $1.2 billion.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Ghalenoei confirms plan to mix ‘experienced with younger players’

Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei is going to field experienced and younger players against Hong Kong. Team Melli are to face Hong Kong on Thursday in Group E of the 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Hong Kong Stadium.

“First of all, I have to say Jorn Andersen helped Hong Kong improve and his efforts are commendable. We edged past Hong Kong in our last match despite creating several goalscoring chances. On Thursday, we will lock horn for third time in seven months,” Ghalenoei said in the pre-match news conference.

-- Iran's National Orchestra to perform with vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad

The first concert of Iran’s National Orchestra in the current Iranian year (started in March) will be held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, featuring renowned vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad.

Under the baton of Homayoun Rahimian, the National Orchestra will perform a repertoire of popular Iranian pieces on June 8 and 9. Maziar Zahireddini will accompany the orchestra as the concertmaster, the report added.

