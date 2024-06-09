Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 9

** IRAN DAILY

- D-8 FMs back Gaza

The foreign ministers of the D-8 group of Muslim developing nations convened in Istanbul yesterday, under Turkey’s auspices, with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri in attendance. Founded in 1996, the D-8 comprises eight Islamic nations—Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, and Nigeria—representing 1.2 billion people globally and boasting a combined GDP of $4.8 trillion. As the primary decision-making authority within the organization, the Council of Ministers consists of the foreign ministers from each member state. The recent meeting aimed to cultivate a unified stance against the Zionist regime in light of the Gaza war.

- Agrofood 2024 expo opened in Tehran

The 31st International Exhibition of Food, Food Technology & Agriculture and Related Industries dubbed “Iran Agrofood 2024” was inaugurated in Tehran on Saturday. Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mehdi Zeyghami attended the opening ceremony of the expo, as reported by Tasnim News Agency. More than 800 domestic companies and 136 foreign companies from 11 countries, namely Spain, Austria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy, Germany, Thailand, Turkey, China, Denmark, Russia and India, have participated in this edition of the exhibition to showcase their latest achievements and technologies.

- Israel claims 210 Palestinian lives in Gaza to retrieve four captives

Israeli forces released four captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas since October last year after a violent raid on Saturday that killed over 200 Palestinians in airstrikes on a refugee camp in central Gaza.The Israeli forces directly targeted civilians, in including children, during “a barbaric and brutal aggression” against Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza government media office said, adding that at least 210 people were left dead and over 400 others injured.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Child killers: Israel side by side with ISIL

Israel has been dealt another major international blow as it is set to join a UN blacklist that has already included terror groups such as ISIL, al-Qaeda and Boko Haram. On Friday, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, announced that his boss has added the Israeli military to the annual "list of shame", which is a global list of offenders that have committed violations against children. Israel’s inclusion on the list comes more than eight months after the regime of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Gaza.

- Iran calls for boycotting Zionist goods, companies to end Gaza crisis

In a recent statement, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the urgent need for global action against the ongoing war crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians. Nasser Kanaani suggested that boycotting Israeli goods and companies is an easy yet highly effective form of protest. He emphasized that the inaction of international governments and the United Nations Security Council has exacerbated the situation, thereby increasing the responsibility of nations and non-governmental organizations to support the oppressed Palestinian people.

- Who is the Iranian journalist arrested in France?

The French government arrested an Iranian journalist on Tuesday, under charges still unknown to his family and the public. Biazar was summoned by French police without explanation and subsequently arrested upon his arrival at the police station. He was then transported to a detention facility located three hours away from his residence. Police and officials of France have not commented on the Iranian national’s detention despite calls from his spouse, Iran’s foreign ministry, and the country’s top rights official.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- US participation in Nuseirat slaughter

More than 210 people were martyred and at least 400 more wounded in Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza on Saturday, as the occupying regime announced the “rescue” of four captives from Nuseirat. Dozens of air raids hit the besieged territory, particularly Deir el-Balah and Nuseirat in central Gaza, Rafah in the south and Gaza City to the north.

- Iran urges Muslim states to cut all Israel ties

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Saturday called on Muslim countries to sever all relations with Israel and take practical steps to force the regime to stop its crimes against the Palestinians. He made the call in his address to an extraordinary meeting here of foreign ministers of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation on Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

- Hezbollah, Iraqi fighters strike vital Israeli targets

Hezbollah fighters have launched a retaliatory drone strike against an Israeli artillery position in the occupied Shebaa Farms in response to the regime’s ongoing war on Gaza. Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday that it struck the newly installed military hardware in the Sana’im area with several kamikaze drones, stressing that the attack hit the designated target precisely.

