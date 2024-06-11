Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 11

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s annual trade turnover hits $180b: CBI

Iran’s trade turnover reached $180 billion in the previous Iranian year which ended on March 19, announced the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for economic affairs.

Mohammad Shirijian said that Iran exported about $100 billion worth of goods from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, showing a three percent hike compared to a year earlier.

-- Iran registers surge in electricity demand as temperature rises

In Iran, daily electricity consumption reached a stunning 67,387 megawatts (MW) on Saturday (June 9), marking a significant increase of 14,000 MW compared to the same date last year, as reported by Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC).

The scorching heat has led to a surge in the use of air conditioning units, resulting in a corresponding increase in electricity consumption, according to IRNA. Last year, on the same day, the country’s electricity consumption stood at 53,480 MW.

-- Iran urges ’technical’ talks with Kuwait on disputed gas field

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kana’ani dismissed on Monday Kuwait’s one-sided stances about the joint Arash gas field, emphasizing that the repeat of such statements and claims have no legal value and would not entitle Kuwait to any right.

The only way to solve the issue is to return to technical talks to reach a sustainable agreement under good neighborliness and respect for common interests, the official noted.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Official: Pistachio Production to Hit 200,000 Tonnes

Deputy head of the board of trustees of Iran Pistachio Association Jalil Karbakhsh-Ravari has predicted the production of 200,000 tonnes of pistachio for the current Iranian calendar ending in March 2025.

Karbakhsh-Ravari said the volume of pistachio exports for the current year is estimated to be about 120,000 tonnes like the previous year.

Iran produced 200,000 tonnes of pistachio last year which ended on March 19, 2024, and exported 120,000 tonnes of its production worth about $1 billion to the target states while the rest was consumed inside the country.

-- UK Unemployment Rising at Fastest Pace of OECD Countries, Analysis Shows

Unemployment is rising in the UK at the fastest pace among 38 of the world’s richest countries, according to an analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

In a release a day before official labor market figures are expected to show another increase in joblessness in Britain, the union body looked at data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) covering the first three months of this year.

It found that of its 38 member states, only Costa Rica suffered a similar rise in the number of people losing their jobs between the start of January and the end of March.

-- U-18 Women Volleyballers Down Kazakhstan at CAVA Championship

Iran’s national U-18 women’s volleyball team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0, securing a spot in the final of the 2024 U-18 CAVA Championship held in Uzbekistan. The Iran U-18 women’s volleyball team won in straight sets against Kazakhstan with scores of 25-14, 25-23, and 25-18 in the fifth match held on Saturday.

Previously in the tournament, Iran emerged victorious against rivals from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan A, and B. The 2024 U-18 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Championship takes place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from June 4 to 10.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Turkish institute eyes expansion of film ties with Iran

In an effort to develop cultural and cinematic exchanges between Iran and Turkey, the Turkish Yunus Emre Institute in Tehran, has set its sights on promoting joint activities and co-productions in the film industry.

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, the institution's director, Ibrahim Furkan Ozdemir, highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between Turkish and Iranian filmmakers. "We believe that joint activities and even co-productions between Iranian and Turkish cinemas should be expanded, and we intend to contribute to this by collaborating with the Iranian Youth Cinema Society," he said.

-- Changuleh oil field development deal to be signed soon: NIOC

The head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has said the contract for the development of Changuleh oil field is going to be signed soon, Shana reported. The development deal of the Chenguleh oil field, which has an in-place reserve of 3.2 billion barrels of oil, is aimed at producing 60,000 barrels of oil per day in the first phase, Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr said.

According to the official, over $1.3 billion is going to be invested to implement the mentioned project.

-- Enhanced safety measures for Tehran museums

The tourism ministry and Tehran Municipality have inked a cooperation agreement aimed at better protecting the historical heritage of the Iranian capital.

The agreement addresses the national importance of safeguarding valuable cultural and historical landmarks in Tehran, such as the Golestan Palace, Niavaran Complex, Sa’dabad Complex, and the National Museum of Iran. It underscores the necessity to elevate crisis management knowledge and fire safety levels at these cultural sites, as well as the Grand Bazaar of Tehran.

