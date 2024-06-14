Jun 14, 2024, 7:09 PM
News ID: 85509075
T T
1 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran Acting FM meets former Iraqi president

Jun 14, 2024, 7:09 PM
News ID: 85509075
Iran Acting FM meets former Iraqi president

Sulaymaniyah, IRNA – Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with former Iraqi President Barham Salih in Sulaymaniyah on Friday.

The meeting was held on the second day of Bagheri Kani's visit to Iraq.

He has had several meetings with high-ranking officials of Iraq and also with officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Iran Acting FM meets former Iraqi president

He also paid tribute to the late Iraqi President Jalal Talebani by laying flowers on his grave.

Iran Acting FM meets former Iraqi president

Upon his arrival in Sulaymaniyah, Bagheri Kani was welcomed by Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Government.

He also met with the heads of Kurdish political parties during his visit to Kurdistan region.

9376**9417

1 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .