Iran Acting FM meets former Iraqi president

The meeting was held on the second day of Bagheri Kani's visit to Iraq.

He has had several meetings with high-ranking officials of Iraq and also with officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

He also paid tribute to the late Iraqi President Jalal Talebani by laying flowers on his grave.

Upon his arrival in Sulaymaniyah, Bagheri Kani was welcomed by Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Government.

He also met with the heads of Kurdish political parties during his visit to Kurdistan region.

