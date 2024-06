In this meeting, which was hosted by Ammar Hakim, Bagheri Kani had a discussion with the Iraqi officials at the office of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement.

Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Baghdad this morning - Thursday, June 13 - on a two-day trip.

On Friday, he will also travel to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah to meet and talk with the authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

2050