Iran, KRG discuss issues of mutual interest

Iran, KRG discuss issues of mutual interest

Erbil, IRNA – Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and President of Kurdistan Region Nechervan Idris Barzani have reviewed issues of mutual interest.

Bagheri Kani had earlier met Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and Masoud Barzani, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) .

Bagheri Kani arrived in Erbil on Friday morning and was welcome by Rebar Ahmed Khalid, the Minister of Interior  of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

He arrived in Baghdad on Thursday morning on a two-day trip and met with top Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein among others.

