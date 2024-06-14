Iran, KRG discuss issues of mutual interest

Bagheri Kani had earlier met Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and Masoud Barzani, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) .

Bagheri Kani arrived in Erbil on Friday morning and was welcome by Rebar Ahmed Khalid, the Minister of Interior of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

He arrived in Baghdad on Thursday morning on a two-day trip and met with top Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein among others.

