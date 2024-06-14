‘Iran-Iraq relationship benefits Islamic world, regional countries’

Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Baghdad on Thursday evening.

He highlighted the importance of strong relations between Iraq and Iran in all fields and expressed hope that Bagheri Kani’s visit to Iraq will further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Hakim also called the resistance of the Palestinian nation a bright spot in the Islamic world and appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian resistance.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement also lauded the good neighborliness policy of Iran under martyred president Ebrahim Raisi and expressed hopes that the policy will continue.

Bagheri Kani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday morning on a two-day trip.

On Friday, he traveled to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah to meet and talk with the authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

