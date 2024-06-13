Iran, Iraq urge int'l community to help stop Gaza War

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who is on a state visit to Iraq, held a meeting with the host country’s Prime Minster Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

During the meeting, the officials exchanged views on the latest regional and international issues.

The two diplomats discussed the brutal atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and referred to the severe repercussions of the Zionists’ crimes in the enclave.

Cooperation in the spheres of security, education, energy, and transportation was also reviewed in the meeting.

The Iranian and Iraqi dignitaries called for following up on the previously inked agreements in the said areas.

Bagheri Kani thanked Iraq for playing a pivotal role in further boosting stability in the region.

He voiced Iran’s readiness to cooperate in Iraq’s development road project.

For his part, the Iraqi premier offered condolences over the sad martyrdom of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who lost their lives in a chopper crash in northwest Iran last month.

Earlier today, Bagheri Kani held separate meetings with the Iraqi president, foreign minister, and the head of the supreme judicial council.

The official who arrived in the neighboring country today (Thursday) is scheduled to pay a visit to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah tomorrow.

This is considered Bagheri Kani and al-Sudani's second official meeting over the past year.

