Iran’s acting FM, Iraq’s president confer on issues of mutual interest

Bagheri who arrived in Iraqi capital Baghdad today (Thursday) held a meeting with Rashid to exchange views on the latest regional and international issues.

As part of his trip, the top diplomat met with Head of the Supreme Judicial Council Judge Faiq Zidan on the day.

During the meeting, both sides called for expanding judicial relations.

Bagheri Kani, earlier, held a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Thursday.

The official is scheduled to pay a visit to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah tomorrow.

