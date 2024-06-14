Iran: Expanding economic ties necessary for stability in region

Speaking in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRG) Masrour Barzani in Erbil on Friday, Bagheri Kani appreciated the KRG for expressing sympathy over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage.

Religious, cultural, and historical commonalities have created an unbreakable bond between the two countries, he said.

Enemies do not want to see our stability and peace in Iran, Iraq, and the region, but the vigilance of the leaders and high-ranking officials of Iran and Iraq, and especially the friends and brothers in the region, will not allow them to abuse the situation, he stated.

We stress strengthening bilateral, especially in the economic field, he stressed.

He also appreciated the efforts made by the KRG about holding Arbaeen rituals.

The main issue of the Islamic world and the world today is the genocide and crimes of the Zionists in Gaza, he said, adding that Muslim countries is trying to end the Zionists' genocide and crimes in Gaza as soon as possible.

