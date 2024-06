During a meeting in Erbil, Bagheri Kani discussed issues of mutual interest with the Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Earlier in the day, he met with the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani.

Bagheri Kani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday morning on a two-day trip.

He met with top Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein among others.

