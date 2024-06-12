US, UK strike Yemen’s Hudaydah

According to Yemen’s Al Masirah TV network, the two Western states struck the city of al-Tahita and Al-Jabanah region in Hudaydah Province on Wednesday.

There was no immediate report of possible casualties or damage.

Hudaydah Province has been one of the main targets of US-UK airstrikes against Yemen since they were launched in mid-January.

Washington and London claim that the airstrikes are aimed at protecting international shipping in the wake of Yemen’s military operations that have been ongoing since November in response to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Yemen rejects their claim, saying the US and the UK seek to support the regime as the Yemeni military operations in the high seas only target ships that are either Israeli or head towards ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Yemen has time and again said that its operations will continue as long as the Gaza war continues.

