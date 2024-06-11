Busting US-Zionist spy network in Yemen great victory: Ansarullah leader

According to IRNA quoting Yemeni media Tuesday night, Seyyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi congratulated the Yemeni people and military on this achievement and said “this network exposed the destructive and conspiratorial nature of America, which violates the sovereignty of other countries”.

The Ansarullah chief noted that the United States under the cover of diplomatic activities uses some UN or international institutions to target other countries in political, economic, social and cultural fields.

The Yemeni leader will detail the dimensions of the destruction of this espionage network in a speech on Thursday.

On Monday, the Yemeni military announced it busted a team of spies working for American and Israeli agencies, delivering a significant blow to plots hatched against the Yemeni government institutions.

A military statement said that the spies had "proven" and "direct" connections with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Zionist regime’s Mossad.

The statement added that some detainees had been collaborating with the CIA since the 1980s and 1990s and stole "highly sensitive" information about Yemeni state institutions, including military.

According to IRNA, Major General Abdul Hakim Hashem Al-Khaiwani, head of Yemen’s Security and Intelligence Service, stated in a televised address on Monday that the American-Israeli spy network has played a role of espionage and sabotage in official and unofficial institutions on behalf of the enemy for several decades but “with God's help, members of an extensive US and Israeli espionage network were arrested."

He said that spies were recruited from the country’s different institutions and sectors, including economy and education.

A month ago, the Yemeni security apparatus had nabbed another group of 18 spies, known as Force 400.

