Yemeni ballistic missile strike causing damage to 2 ships: CENTCOM

“Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. One ASBM struck M/V Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned and operated container ship. M/V Tavvishi reported damage but has continued underway. The second ASBM was successfully destroyed by a coalition ship. There were no injuries reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels,” CENTCOM announced on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

CENTCOM also noted that the Houthis launched one ASBM and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) into the Gulf of Aden. Both missiles struck M/V Norderney, an Antigua and Barbados flagged, German-owned and operated cargo ship and added that M/V Norderney reported damage but has continued underway.

"There were no injuries reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels.”

“Additionally, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) over the Gulf of Aden. Later, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed two Houthi land attack cruise missiles (LACM) and one missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” CENTCOM added.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, , the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, said in a statement on Sunday that the Yemeni Armed Forces attacked the British destroyer Diamond in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles.

He also confirmed two separate attacks on Norderney and M/V Tavvishi ships, which damaged both vessels.

In support for the Palestinian resistance movement and people, the Yemeni Army initiated attacks on ships affiliated with the Israeli regime, the US, and the UK in order to push them halt the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.

4208**9417