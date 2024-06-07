Yemen targets two ships in Red Sea

Saree announced in a statement that in two joint operations in the Red Sea, the Yemeni Navy and Missile Force targeted Elbella and AAL GENOA ships belonging to companies that violated the law prohibiting entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

"The operations of our forces are in line with supporting the Palestinian people and responding to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the refugees in Rafah and the American-British aggression against Yemen," Saree said.

He emphasized that the military operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza is stopped and the blockade of this area is ended.

Saree announced that the attack on these two ships with drones and ballistic missiles was successful.

