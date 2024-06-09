Hezbollah: Israel achieved nothing by Nuseirat camp massacre

The Israeli army announced that it had freed four of its prisoners from Hamas, but it did not tell the people that the price for their release was 120,000 martyred and injured Palestinian men and women, killing and injuring thousands of Israelis, Al-Ahed News quoted Naim Qassem as saying on Sunday.

“We still believe that the Palestinian resistance will win the battle,” he added.

He also argued that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm led to a great achievement as the whole world is now talking about the Palestinian issue, demonstrating for it, taking a stand and protesting for the sake of Palestine, and standing against the Zionist regime.

Currently, some countries have withdrawn their diplomats from Israel and more than 140 countries in the United Nations have recognized the Palestinian state which did not happen before Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the senior Hezbollah official said.

Such Israeli beasts supported by the US administration will not be able to succeed no matter how much time passes, he stressed.

On Saturday, the occupying Zionist army launched yet another horrific massacre in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, which killed 210 civilians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 400 others.

The latest Israeli bloodshed pushed the overall death toll of Palestinians since the launch of the US-backed genocidal war on Gaza to 36,731 while the number of wounded has reached 83,680.

9376**4354