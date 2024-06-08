'Nuseirat massacre result of int’l inaction on Gaza'

“The Zionists’ horrific and shocking crimes of massacring hundreds of Palestinians including women and children in the Gaza Strip’s Nuseirat camp are the result of the inaction of governments and responsible international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, in the face of eight months of war crimes and the violation of international humanitarian law by the occupying Israeli regime in Gaza”, Kanaani said on Saturday.

The perpetuation of this inaction will result in nothing but to encourage “the criminals” to press ahead with the genocide against Palestinians, he added.

The Iranian spokesman also blamed the Nuseirat massacre on the continuation of arms supplies to the regime by Europe and the US.

He called on Islamic countries to get united and stand against the Israeli regime’s crimes at the time when international bodies fail to defend the people of Palestine.

On Saturday, the Israeli military attacked Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, to rescue four captives. Hamas miliary spokesman Abu Obeida said later in the day that some other captives had been killed during the operation.

