Hamas: Crimes in Gaza’s Nuseirat shows US-Israel complicity

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said that the Zionist regime’s terrorist army committed a terrible massacre of civilians at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, IRNA cited Palestinian Sama News Agency.

The statement added that the US participation in the criminal operations once again proved the role of the American government's complicity in war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has urged Arab and Islamic countries, as well as all free individuals in the world, to increase pressure and escalate efforts to denounce the acts of aggression and genocide in Gaza.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said that the “Israeli massacre” at the Nuseirat refugee camp has killed 210 Palestinians and wounded more than 400.

In another part of its statement about the Zionist regime's claim of releasing four prisoners during the Nuseirat refugee camp assault, Hamas underlined that the enemy army's declaration regarding the liberation of several prisoners after over eight months does not alter its strategic defeat in Gaza.

Hamas emphasized that the resistance still holds the largest number of prisoners and can increase their numbers. Several Zionists were captured in the recent operation in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli regime waged its brutal war on the besieged enclave of Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050