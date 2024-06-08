Palestine condemns new Israeli massacre at Gaza refugee camp

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, said on Saturday that the ongoing daily series of bloody massacres against the Palestinian people represents a continuation of the genocide in Gaza, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said the death toll from the Israeli massacre in Nuseirat refugee camp has risen to 210. Some 400 Palestinians have also been wounded in the attack, it said.

Abu Rudeineh held the US government accountable for all the massacres committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

"The continuation of this war is pushing the situation towards a dangerous stage that will never achieve peace and security for anyone," he said.

The Palestinian official also called for the urgent intervention of the UN Security Council and the international community to stop the Israeli crimes and compel the regime to immediately halt the war.

In a statement, the ruling Ansarullah movement in Yemen, which is part of the resistance front against the Israeli regime, also condemned the latest Israeli massacre in Gaza, describing the occupying regime as a "criminal gang" indifferent to human rights.

"This horrific massacre took place simultaneously with the American initiative and misinformation to provide more time for the occupying regime to commit crimes, and it indicates the US support for these atrocities," it said.

