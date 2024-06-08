Gaza bloodbath must end immediately: Top EU diplomat

According to IRNA, Borrell posted a message on his X social network and wrote: “Reports from Gaza about another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in strongest terms”.

“The bloodbath must end immediately”, the statement further said.

The top EU diplomat also mentioned about a recent so-called ceasefire plan unveiled by the US president and said: “The 3-stage plan is a way forward for an enduring ceasefire and too end the killing”.

The 27-member bloc of the European Union has repeatedly issued statements condemning Israeli acts of crimes against Palestinians but at the same time some EU countries have kept supplying lethal weapons to the Zionist regime to use them against the war on Gaza.

Earlier on Saturday, the occupying Zionist army carried out another horrific massacre in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, which according to reports left 210 civilians, mostly women and children dead and more than 400 others injured.

The latest Israeli bloodshed pushed the overall death toll of Palestinians since the launched of the US-backed genocidal war on Gaza to 36,731 while the number of wounded has reached 83,680.

