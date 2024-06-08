Islamic Jihad: Nuseirat carnage won’t change resistance’s stance

The group made the remark on Saturday in a statement it issued following an Israeli regime attack earlier in the day, which left more than 200 Palestinians killed in Nuseirat, central Gaza. The regime said that it rescued four captives during its military operation.

Islamic Jihad said that the regime has crossed all lines and its existence is a disgrace to humanity, Palestinian Sama news agency reported.

“The Zionist regime, after being humiliated by the Palestinian resistance in the streets of Gaza over the past eight months, is proud to return only a few captives out of more than a hundred Zionist captives held by the resistance, which shows [the regime’s] military, field and political inability”, the movement said.

The Zionist enemy and the American government are very wrong if they think that the Nuseirat massacre will change the stance of the resistance, Islamic Jihad said, urging international pressure against the US government for its complicity in the genocide against the Palestinian people.

Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian resistance groups have fought the Israeli regime since the onset of the Gaza war in early October. They have time and again promised that they will continue battles to defend their land and free it from the Israeli occupation.

4194