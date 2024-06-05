Jun 5, 2024, 11:46 AM
Iran’s acting FM visits holy shrines in Syria

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has visited the holy shrines in Syria as part of his second leg of the regional tour.

Bagheri Kani visited sacred shrines of Hazrat Zainab (SA) and Hazrat Ruqqyya (AS) during his stay in the Arab country on Wednesday.

Hazrat Zaynab was Prophet Mohammad's granddaughter — the eldest daughter of Fatima (AS) and Imam Ali (AS). And, Hazrat Ruqqyya (AS) was the daughter of Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam.

The Iranian diplomat embarked on his regional tour by visiting Lebanon, during which he paid tribute to the martyrs of Resistance and Nasrallah's mother who has passed away recently.

He also met with a number of top Lebanese officials, including foreign minister, prime minister and parliament speaker.

In Beirut on Monday, Bagheri discussed various issues with Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Iranian official, then, left Lebanon for Syria at the second leg of his regional tour. He held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Syrian sides discussed the Israeli regime's ongoing aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, Bagheri Kani met with Syria's foreign minister Faisal Mekdad and took part in a joint press conference afterward.

Bagheri Kani's regional tour comes as tensions run high in the region due to the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, which has sparked a wave of retaliatory strikes by regional resistance forces from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

