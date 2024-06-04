Iran's acting FM holds talks with head of Syria's national security

Bagheri Kani met with General Moulhem in Damascus on Tuesday shortly after meeting President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad.

The two sides discussed mutual relations and cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, as well as the Israeli war on Gaza.

The Iranian top diplomat is in Syria at the second leg of his regional tour after visiting Lebanon.

Bagheri Kani's regional tour comes as tensions run high in the region due to the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, which has sparked a wave of retaliatory strikes by regional resistance forces from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

