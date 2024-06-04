Acting Iranian FM meets Hezbollah chief

According to IRNA's correspondent, Ali Bagheri discussed a wide range of issues with Nasrallah during a meeting on Monday (June 14), in continuation of his visit to Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat is on a two-nation regional tour and left for Beirut on Monday with the aim of discussing bilateral relations with top Lebanese officials as well as consulting on regional and international issues, especially the latest developments in Palestine.

At the start of his trip to Lebanon Ali Bagheri met with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, Prime Minister Najib Miqati and Speaker of the National Assembly Nabih Berri in Beirut.

He also visited the Martyr Cemetery to pay his respect to resistance fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Lebanon and the oppressed Palestinians. The head of the diplomatic service also prayed on the grave of Nasrallah’s mother who recently passed away.

Ali Bagheri will also travel to Damascus where he will meet with top Syrian officials and discuss bilateral and regional issues.

4399