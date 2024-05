The Islamic City Council of Tehran decided in its 240th session on Tuesday to rename a long section of the Be’sat Highway in south of the city after Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

A section of East Pasteur Street, located in central Tehran, will also be named after President Raisi, said the Council.

The Koushk-e Mesri Street in downtown Tehran, where the Iranian Foreign Ministry is located, will be renamed after Amirabdollahian, it said.