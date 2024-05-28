May 28, 2024, 11:07 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85491911
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Daughters of Hezbollah leaders sympathize with Martyr Raisi’s family

May 28, 2024, 11:07 AM
News ID: 85491911
Daughters of Hezbollah leaders sympathize with Martyr Raisi’s family

Tehran, IRNA – The daughters of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the current head of Hezbollah, and Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the former head of the Lebanese resistance movement, have visited the house of Martyr Ebrahim Raisi to offer their condolences to the Iranian president’s family members.

Five representatives of Hezbollah were among those who visited Raisi’s house to convey Nasrallah’s sympathies over the president martyrdom.

They conversed about the characteristics of Raisi and hailed his strong support for the Axis of Resistance, Lebanon’s Islamic resistance in particular.

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his companions including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in northeast Iran last Thursday.

1483**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .