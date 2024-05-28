Daughters of Hezbollah leaders sympathize with Martyr Raisi’s family

Five representatives of Hezbollah were among those who visited Raisi’s house to convey Nasrallah’s sympathies over the president martyrdom.

They conversed about the characteristics of Raisi and hailed his strong support for the Axis of Resistance, Lebanon’s Islamic resistance in particular.

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his companions including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in northeast Iran last Thursday.

