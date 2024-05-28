May 28, 2024, 12:35 PM
Foreign military attachés pay respect to Iran’s late president, entourage

Tehran, IRNA — Military attachés from various countries have paid respect to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying authorities who were martyred in a copter crash on May 19.

Tens of military attachés participated in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday to commemorate Iran’s late president and his entourage.

Envoys from Algeria, Venezuela, Turkey, Japan, Indonesia, Syria, Armenia, Bulgaria, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, India, China, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Oman, Russia, North Korea, and Germany attended the event.

As part of a ceremony, the attendees signed a book of condolence opened for the deceased officials.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on May 19.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the large turnout of people in the funeral procession of President Raisi as a sign of the popularity of the Islamic Revolution.

