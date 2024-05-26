May 26, 2024, 11:42 PM
Foreign envoys to Iran pay tribute to late president, entourage

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign ambassadors and representatives to Tehran have paid homage to the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest of the country last week.

The ambassadors and representatives of international bodies in Iran visited the Foreign Ministry building in the capital Tehran on Sunday to pay their respects to the martyrs of the copter crash through the day.

They also signed a book of condolence opened at the ministry in memory of the martyrs.

President Raisi and his entourage including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian lost their lives in Varzarqan region on May 19. They were en route to the city of Tabriz from a border area where Raisi and his Azeri counterpart had inaugurated a joint dam.

